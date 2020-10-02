Armenia publishes photos of bus carrying local, intl. reporters targeted by Azerbaijani shelling

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian United Information Center has published photos of the bus carrying Armenian and international reporters that was targeted by Azerbaijani shelling. ARMENPRESS reports the Center says there are no casualties.

‘’The microbus carrying a dozen of local and international reporters to Martakert has been shelled. There are no casualties’’, reads the statement.

Ria Novosti reported that the microbus carrying Russian and Armenian reporters, as well as American humanitarian volunteers has been subjected to artillery bombing in Artsakh.

The Azerbaijani forces targeted a group of reporters inside the City Hall of Artsakh’s Martuni. Two reporters of French Le-Monde, operator of Armenia TV and a reporter of Armenian 24news were injured. A civilian accompanying them has died. The vehicle of Agence France-Presse has also been targeted.

Azerbaijan unleashed aggression against Artsakh on September 27. Civilian settlements, including capital city of Artsakh, Stepanakert have been bombed, killing over a dozen of civilians, including children and women. The Azerbaijani armed forces also targeted military and civilian infrastructures in the Republic of Armenia, killing a civilian in Vardenis and burning a civilian bus (there was no one in the bus at that moment).

On September 29 a Turkish F-16 fighter jet downed an Armenian SU-25 in the Armenian air force. The pilot could not survive. ON October 1 Azerbaijan kept Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province under artillery fire, as well as killed a civilian in another village of the same province from a rocket strike from an UAV. 2 more were injured. On October 2 Azerbaijan used Smerch multiple rocket launch system against Stepanakert, injuring dozens.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan