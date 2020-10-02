Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-10-20

YEREVAN, 2 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 2 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 488.60 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.39 drams to 572.54 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.10 drams to 6.22 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.39 drams to 631.12 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 238.42 drams to 29878.24 drams. Silver price down by 1.64 drams to 371.04 drams. Platinum price up by 220.49 drams to 14106.55 drams.