Russian, Armenian reporters and American volunteers come under Azeri artillery strikes in Artsakh
17:20, 2 October, 2020
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Russian and Armenian reporters, as well as American humanitarian volunteers have come under Azerbaijani artillery fire in Artsakh.
They were traveling in a vehicle when the shelling occurred, RIA Novosti reported.
RIA Novosti said no one was injured.
Other details weren’t immediately clear.
UPDATE: The original article has been corrected to show the US volunteers were humanitarian volunteers.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
