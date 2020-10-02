Russian, Armenian reporters and American volunteers come under Azeri artillery strikes in Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Russian and Armenian reporters, as well as American humanitarian volunteers have come under Azerbaijani artillery fire in Artsakh.

They were traveling in a vehicle when the shelling occurred, RIA Novosti reported.

RIA Novosti said no one was injured.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

UPDATE: The original article has been corrected to show the US volunteers were humanitarian volunteers.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan