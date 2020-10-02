Bundestag lawmakers issue joint statement over situation in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Co-Chairs of the Germany-South Caucasus friendship group of the German Bundestag Albert Weiler and Till Mansmann issued a joint statement over the situation in Nagorno Karabakh.

The statement has been published at Albert Weiler’s official website.

The statement says in particular:

“As Co-Chairs of the Germany-South Caucasus parliamentary friendship group of the Bundestag we urge Armenia and Azerbaijan to stop the military operations around Nagorno Karabakh. All participating sides should return to the negotiation table and take joint constructive works together with the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group. The attempts to settle the conflict through military means destabilize the region and endanger the security of the local people.

Civilian settlements, including the capital Stepanakert, as well as the territory of the Republic of Armenia are being shelled. Numerous civilians have been killed, there are a number of wounded. We strongly condemn any act of aggression: violence cannot be a solution. All sides should remain committed to the international humanitarian law.

Moreover, we are deeply concerned over Turkey’s involvement in this war. The involvement of Turkish forces will have a further dangerous negative impact on the already fragile stability. For that purpose we also call on Turkey to stop the military rhetoric.

At this painful moment our minds are with the families and relatives of the victims of the two sides”.

