Artsakh downs 5 Azeri warplanes, 3 helicopters around 16:00
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. 5 Azerbaijani warplanes and 3 military helicopters have been shot down by Artsakh Defense Army’s precision strikes around 16:00 October 2, the official information center reported.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
