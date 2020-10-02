Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 October

Artsakh downs 5 Azeri warplanes, 3 helicopters around 16:00

Artsakh downs 5 Azeri warplanes, 3 helicopters around 16:00

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS.  5 Azerbaijani warplanes and 3 military helicopters have been shot down by Artsakh Defense Army’s precision strikes around 16:00 October 2, the official information center reported.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration