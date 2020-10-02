Armenian Deputy PM to meet Russian counterpart in Moscow

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan has arrived in Moscow, Russia on October 2 where he is scheduled to have a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksey Overchuk.

Grigoryan is the Co-Chair of the Armenia-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and Overchuk is his counterpart in the commission.

According to Grigoryan’s office, the meeting will be held “with the purpose of discussing the bilateral economic agenda and the cooperation issues within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan