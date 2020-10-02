Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 October

Corrected:26-year-old football player Vardenis killed in Azeri attack in Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Football Federation of Armenia has extended condolences to the family of Levon Sevoyan, a 26-year-old football player from the Andranik Sports School of the Armenian town of Vardenis, who had joined the military and was killed as a result of the Azerbaijani military attacks in Artsakh. 

UPDATE: This article has been corrected to show that Sevoyan had joined the military and was killed in Artsakh. 

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





