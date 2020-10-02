10 first-responders of Artsakh Rescue Service wounded in Azeri bombardment of Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. 10 people working for the Rescue Service of Artsakh are wounded after Azerbaijani armed forces bombarded Stepanakert city, the capital of Artsakh.

The head of the Rescue Service Armen Narimanyan told ARMENPRESS that the injuries his personnel suffered are non-life threatening.

“The Rescue Service building in Stepanakert is partially destroyed, windows are shattered, walls collapsed, vehicles at the parking lot were damages,” he said.

According to preliminary reports the Azeri forces used rockets in the attack.

After the attack happened, the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan said “this was the heaviest strike on Stepanakert.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan