Armenia Healthcare Minister visits hospitals providing medical care to wounded citizens

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan visited the Sisian military hospital and the medical center to get acquainted with the organization of medical care for citizens wounded from the Azerbaijani attack, the ministry told Armenpress.

The minister also talked to the wounded soldiers, wishing them a speedy recovery.

At the same time, the needs of organizations providing medical care to the wounded were clarified, especially in terms of equipment of medical devices. All these issues were solved, and the necessary devices will soon be provided to these medical centers.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan