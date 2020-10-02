Putin wishes speedy recovery to Trump from COVID-19

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram to his US counterpart Donald Trump, wishing him and his wife a speedy recovery from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and offering sincere support, TASS reports citing the Kremlin press service.

“I am certain that your inherent life energy, high spirits and optimism will help you to overcome the dangerous virus”, the Russian leader said.

Earlier on Friday, Trump, 74, said that his wife Melania and he had tested positive for coronavirus. According to the American leader, they are quarantining together.