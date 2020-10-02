Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 October

Armenian defense ministry released images of Azeri T-90 wreckage

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense has released images of the wreckage of an Azerbaijani T-90 tank.

“And here comes the T-90. Our guys hit it pretty easily. Unfortunately I couldn’t get closer because we were being shot at,” Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said, posting the photos.

