Armenian defense ministry released images of Azeri T-90 wreckage

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense has released images of the wreckage of an Azerbaijani T-90 tank.

“And here comes the T-90. Our guys hit it pretty easily. Unfortunately I couldn’t get closer because we were being shot at,” Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said, posting the photos.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan



