Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 October

Wounded Le Monde journalists who survived Azeri attack taken to Yerevan for France airlift

Wounded Le Monde journalists who survived Azeri attack taken to Yerevan for France airlift

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The two French reporters from Le Monde who were wounded by Azerbaijani bombardment of the town of Martuni in Artsakh have been taken to the Erebuni Medical Center in Yerevan, Armenia, the hospital’s spokesperson Shushan Hunanyan told ARMENPRESS.

“They have received here all necessary treatment and soon they will be transported to France,” Hunanyan said.

On October 1, a group of reporters in Artsakh were wounded when the Azeri forces shelled the town of Martuni. Among the wounded journalists are the two Le Monde reporters and two Armenian journalists.

 

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan




Related News


https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration