Ombudsman sends report on mercenaries to special Working Group created under UN special resolution

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Human Rights Defender of Armenia has sent his report about the mercenaries to the special Working Group established and operating under a UN Human Rights special resolution.

The Ombudsman said the issue concerns the extremely dangerous information that Turkey had deployed 3,000-4,000 mercenaries from the northern part of Syria and Libya to Azerbaijan to be used in the armed attacks against Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Armenia. This information is confirmed continuously.

“Yesterday we sent a special report to the UN Human Rights Council and other international organizations.

This information was confirmed by a number of states and is being continuously confirmed by the publications of international media. For example, on 30 September, the Guardian published interviews with the families of mercenaries who moved to Azerbaijan, confirming once again that they are at war with Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh). https://www.google.com/.../nagorno-karabakh-at-least...

This will lead to a humanitarian crisis for not only Armenia and Artsakh but also for the entire region accompanied with not only casualties, but also with atrocities and destruction, war and serious crimes against humanity. From the first day of the massive attacks (27 September) the already recorded targeted attacks against the civilian population, hatred and calls for violence against ethnic Armenians create all the preconditions for more severe consequences.

The UN Human Rights Council strictly condemned the use of mercenaries by Special Resolution 42/9 of 26 September 2019 to impede exercise of peoples' right to self-determination and considers use of mercenaries a crime in itself, threat to security, peace and human rights.

Assessments and concrete steps by international organizations to the utmost capacities of their statuses, that give results and prevent war, are needed. People are being killed: children, women, elderly; civilian settlements are being destroyed.

The international community and especially international human rights institutions must do what they are designed to do. It is in these days that their reputation is strengthened and human rights are guaranteed

Passiveness or lack of real steps only contributes to continuation of the war and undermines purposes for which these Institutions are established”, the Ombudsman said in a statement.