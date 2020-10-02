Artsakh shoots down Azerbaijani warplane and UAVs as battles continue

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Air Defense units have shot down an Azerbaijani warplane at 12:15 in the south-eastern direction of Artsakh, and two UAVs in between 12:07-12:10 in the northern direction, Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

“Battles are taking place in different directions of the front, enemy troops have been killed and equipment, namely tanks, were destroyed,” she said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan