Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 October

Artsakh shoots down Azerbaijani warplane and UAVs as battles continue

Artsakh shoots down Azerbaijani warplane and UAVs as battles continue

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Air Defense units have shot down an Azerbaijani warplane at 12:15 in the south-eastern direction of Artsakh, and two UAVs  in between 12:07-12:10 in the northern direction, Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

“Battles are taking place in different directions of the front, enemy troops have been killed and equipment, namely tanks, were destroyed,” she said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration