Armenian FM holds video talk to Greek counterpart

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on October 1 had a video talk to Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, the Armenian MFA said.

The Armenian FM introduced his Greek counterpart on the current situation in Artsakh caused by the Azerbaijani large-scale military aggression. He stated that Azerbaijan is deliberately targeting the peaceful civilians and civilian infrastructures during its offensive.

Both sides expressed a serious concern over Turkey’s destabilizing policy in the region, including through the use of foreign mercenaries.

The Armenian FM highlighted the importance of hosting his Greek counterpart in Yerevan in upcoming weeks.

