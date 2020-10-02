Macron to demand explanations from Erdogan over sending Islamists to Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron said on October 2 that he would hold a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the transfer of Syrian militants through Turkey to Azerbaijan.

“I will call President Erdogan in the next several days because I believe that France, as a co-chairing country of the OSCE Minsk Group, must demand explanations around this issue,” Macron said.

Macron said he held a phone conversation on October 1 with Russian President Vladimir Putin to exchange information about the situation in Nagorno Karabakh. “I believe I can say the Russian party is assessing the situation in the same way. I also think that poses a threat to the security of Russia and the whole region,” Macron noted, describing the situation as unacceptable, according to Sputnik News.

France 24 reported that Macron also slammed Turkey for “crossing the red line” by transferring the jihadist militants to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone.

“I call on all NATO member states to take note of the behavior of a NATO member state [Turkey],” the French leader added.

Earlier President of France Emmanuel Macron announced that more than 300 Syrian Islamist militants have been transferred through Turkey’s Gaziantep into the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone and are involved from the Azerbaijani side in the military operations. He said France possesses confirmed information, and has even identified the foreign fighters.

Earlier the Pentagon had also confirmed the information that Turkey transferred mercenaries to Azerbaijan.

The BBC had even managed to speak to one of these mercenaries, who said that they have been tricked into going to Azerbaijan for 2000 dollars a month and they didn’t know they would be involved in military operations.

