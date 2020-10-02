BREAKING: Azerbaijani forces fire Smerch heavy rocket launcher at Artsakh civilians

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have fired the Smerch heavy multiple rocket launcher at the town of Hadrut in Artsakh, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

“Moments ago they shelled the town of Hadrut with a Smerch. There are wounded civilians,” he said.

Other details weren’t immediately available.

Azerbaijani armed forces launched a massive military attack on Artsakh on September 27. Since then, 12 civilians have been killed and dozens were wounded amid Azeri bombardments of towns and cities of Artsakh and Armenia.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan