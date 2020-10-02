Armenian FM discusses NK conflict with French counterpart over phone

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a telephone conversation with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

The Armenian FM introduced his French counterpart on the targeted incidents of journalists covering the current situation in Artsakh, in particular presenting the condition of French reporters who came under the target of Azerbaijan.

The Foreign Ministers discussed the situation in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone caused by the large-scale attack of Azerbaijan. In this context the Armenian FM expressed his deep concern over the destabilizing activity of extra-regional forces, specifically referring to Turkey’s open, unconditional and unilateral military assistance to Azerbaijan. The two FMs highlighted the impermissibility of direct involvement of foreign terrorist fighters in the conflict.

The phone talk also touched upon the joint statement made by the leaders of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries which calls for immediate end to the military operations. The Armenian FM highlighted the role of the Co-Chairs and the Co-Chair countries in neutralizing the threats directed to the regional security.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan