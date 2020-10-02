President of Artsakh chairs extended-format extraordinary meeting of Security Council

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan chaired today an extended-format extraordinary meeting of the Security Council, the Presidential Office said.

During the session the President of Artsakh noted that during the current war situation and the martial law all efforts should be made to ensure high efficiency in the public administration system.

He stated that each problem at the public level must be quickly solved, especially regarding the food supply-related issues both in the frontline and the back.

Arayik Harutyunyan tasked to open a hotline (+374 97 55 55 90).

The possible problems in the current situation and the rapid response mechanisms for their solution were discussed during the meeting.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan