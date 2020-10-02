Artsakh finds Israeli-made radio on killed adversary soldier,Arabic-language communication retrieved

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. An Azerbaijani armed forces soldier who was killed in action amid the attack on Artsakh had an Israeli-made Tadiran radio set, the Artsakh Deputy Commander of the Defense Army Artur Sargsyan said at a news conference.

“Decryption of the device revealed that the groups fighting in the mentioned directions are commanded mostly in Arabic language,” he said.

Amid numerous reports of Turkey sending Syrian jihadists and mercenaries to Azerbaijan to fight against Artsakh, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed on October 1 that France has confirmed intelligence that more than 300 ISIS-affiliated militants were recruited and transferred through Turkey to the NK conflict zone.

