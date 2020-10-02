Azerbaijan suffers nearly 830 losses in manpower amid attack on Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Overnight October 1-2 the situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict zone has been relatively stable-tense, Deputy Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh Artur Sargsyan said at a press conference.

“Shootings continued in separate directions, with the use of warplanes, gunships and heavy artillery. The operative-combat situation has not changed significantly. At the moment the military operations have resumed in all directions of the frontline. The Defense Army forces continue repelling all the attacks of the adversary, causing losses both in the manpower and the military equipment”, he said.

The Azerbaijani side has lost 39 more armored equipment, 4 SU-25 aircrafts, 3 Mi-24 gunships, 17 UAVs and nearly 830 soldiers. Artur Sargsyan stated that an artillery division has also been destroyed.

On September 27 Azerbaijan launched a massive attack against the Republic of Artsakh, targeting also the civilian settlements, including the capital Stepanakert. A total of 11 civilians were killed, over 60 were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

Azerbaijan also targeted Armenia’s military and civilian infrastructures, as a result of which a civilian in Vardenis town has been killed, as well as a civilian bus appeared under fire from the Azerbaijani attacking drone.

The Artsakh Defense Army has lost 157 soldiers with nearly 120 wounded.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and general mobilization.

Azerbaijan has suffered nearly 1280 losses in manpower, as well as 2700 wounded.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan