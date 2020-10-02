Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus, the President announced early Friday morning, CNN reports.
“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump tweeted.
