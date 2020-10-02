Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 October

Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus, the President announced early Friday morning, CNN reports.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump tweeted.





