Military operations resume in all directions of frontline in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Overnight October 1-2 the situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict zone has been relatively stable-tense, the Defense Army of Artsakh told Armenpress.

Shootings from artillery and firearms continued in separate directions.

No major change has been recorded in the operative-combat situation.

At the moment the military operations have resumed in all directions of the frontline.

The Artsakh Defense Army units continue repelling all attacks of the Azerbaijani side, causing losses both in its manpower and military equipment.


