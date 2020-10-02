LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-10-20

LONDON, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 October:

The price of aluminum down by 1.46% to $1754.00, copper price up by 1.07% to $6628.00, lead price down by 0.68% to $1832.50, nickel price down by 0.23% to $14479.00, tin price up by 0.77% to $17529.00, zinc price down by 1.91% to $2383.00, molybdenum price up by 0.62% to $17968.00, cobalt price stood at $34200.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.