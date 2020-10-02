Danish FM fully supports efforts of France, US and Russia for NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Denmark Jeppe Kofod fully supports the mediation efforts of France, US and Russia for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

“Highly concerned about escalation of violence between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Immediate ceasefire necessary. My deepest sympathy for victims, families. Lasting solution only possible through political negotiations. Full support for mediation efforts by France, US and Russia”, the FM of Denmark said on Twitter.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan