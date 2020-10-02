Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 October

All 4 UAVs downed in Armenian skies were intelligence UAVs - MoD

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. By 00:15 the Armenian air forces downed 4 UAVs, 1 above Kotayk Province, the other 3 above Gegharkunik Province of the Republic of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports MoD spokesperson of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.

This brings the number of the UAVs downed in the skies of Armenia during the entire day to 7.

Earlier today, Azerbaijan used artillery against Shatvan village in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia, as well as a drone against Mets Marsik village, killing a civilian and injuring two.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan

 





