Ousting terrorists from region for ceasefire- Pashinyan talks with U.S. National Security Advisor 

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation with U.S. President’s National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Robert O'Brien expressed deep concerns over the situation in the South Caucasus. He reaffirmed that the USA is interested in a ceasefire and stability without delays and readiness to be useful for Armenia and the region. The National Security Advisor underlined that the conflict has no military solution and reaffirmed the position of the USA over the conflict settlement as established in the joint statement issued by the Presidents of the USA, Russia and France.

The PM presented the situation in detail, focusing on the issue of Turkey’s involvement in the military operations and sending Syrian mercenaries and terrorists by Turkey to Azerbaijan. The PM emphasized the necessity of ousting the mercenaries and terrorists from the region, without which it’s impossible to establish ceasefire.

According to numerous media reports, Turkey has sent islamists from Syria to Azerbaijan ranging from 3.000 to 4.000 to fight against Artsakh. Russia, France and USA have confirmed the information.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan