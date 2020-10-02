Armenia downs 4th hostile UAV

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. All 4 hostile UAVs that had infiltrated into the Republic of Armenia have been destroyed, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’And the 4th one is destroyed’’, he wrote.

The air defense units of Armenia have downed a hostile UAV in the air of Kotayk Province, bordering Armenia’s capital Yerevan. Earlier today, Azerbaijan used artillery against Shatvan village in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia, as well as a drone against Mets Marsik village, killing a civilian and injuring two.

Foreign Ministry of Armenia is analyzing the situation regarding applying to the CSTO for this explicit encroachment against the sovereign state.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan