4 hostile UAVs infiltrate into the Republic of Armenia, 3 already downed – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. 4 hostile UAVs have infiltrated into Armenia’s Gegharkunik and Kotayk Provinces, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’The air defense of Armenia have already destroyed 3 of them’’, the PM wrote.

The air defense units of Armenia have downed a hostile UAV in the air of Kotayk Province, bordering Armenia’s capital Yerevan. Earlier today, Azerbaijan used artillery against Shatvan village in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia, as well as a drone against Mets Marsik village, killing a civilian and injuring two.

Foreign Ministry of Armenia is analyzing the situation regarding applying to the CSTO for this explicit encroachment against the sovereign state.

