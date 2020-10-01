Armenian foreign ministry analyzing situation over hostile UAV downed nearby Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministry of Armenia is analyzing the situation over the infiltration of a hostile UAV into Armenia downed in Kotayk Province, an official from the Foreign Ministry told ARMENPRESS, answering the question if Armenia plans to apply to the CSTO following this explicit encroachment.

The air defense units of Armenia have downed a hostile UAV in the air of Kotayk Province, bordering Armenia’s capital Yerevan. Earlier today, Azerbaijan used artillery against Shatvan village in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia, as well as a drone against Mets Marsik village, killing a civilian and injuring two.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan