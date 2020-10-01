Azerbaijani drone strikes village in Armenia, killing a civilian

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan used artillery against Shatvan village in Gegharkunik Province, as well as a drone against Mets Marsik village, killing a civilian and injuring two, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of MoD Armenia Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.

She added that the Armenian air defense units have destroyed 3 drones in that region, including the one that struck the village.

Armenia and Artsakh have reported 12 civilian victims, including children. International and local reporters were bombed and injured on October 1. The Azerbaijani forces also targeted a civilian bus in the Republic of Armenia, Vardenis region, using an UAV. Fortunately, no one was inside the bus.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan