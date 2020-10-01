Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 October

Azerbaijani drone strikes village in Armenia, killing a civilian

Azerbaijani drone strikes village in Armenia, killing a civilian

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan used artillery against Shatvan village in Gegharkunik Province, as well as a drone against Mets Marsik village, killing a civilian and injuring two, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of MoD Armenia Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.

She added that the Armenian air defense units have destroyed 3 drones in that region, including the one that struck the village.

Armenia and Artsakh have reported 12 civilian victims, including children. International and local reporters were  bombed and injured on October 1. The Azerbaijani forces also targeted a civilian bus in the Republic of Armenia, Vardenis region, using an UAV. Fortunately, no one was inside the bus.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration