Doctors of Artsakh manage to save life of severely injured French reporter
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The doctors of Artsakh were able to save the life of the French reporter of Le-Monde severely injured today in Artsakh’s Martuni by Azerbaijani shelling, ARMENPRESS reports Artsakh’s Information Center informs.
Two French reporters of Le Monde, a cameraman for the ARMENIA TV Channel, a reporter of 24News, Deputy chief editor of Russian “Dozhd” were wounded as Azeri forces shelled the municipality of town of Martuni in Artsakh on October 1. A civilian accompanying them was killed.
The Azerbaijani armed forces have also targeted a vehicle transporting the crew of the Agence France-Presse (AFP) international news agency in Artsakh.
