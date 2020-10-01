President Sarkissian meets French Ambassador, appreciates efforts for overcoming existing situation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met on October 1 with Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacote.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, President Sarkissian referred to the situation caused by the Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh. Sarkissian expressed deep concerns over the overt Turkish military-political support to Azerbaijan.

Armen Sarkissian highly appreciated the efforts of the French President aimed at overcoming the situation.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan