Resume talks without preconditions – White House

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany referred to the question of Azerbaijani aggression against Nagorno Karabakh during her briefing. ARMENPRESS reports she reminded that U.S. President Donald Trump, together with Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, who represent that Co-chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, issued a statement condemning the escalation of the situation along the entire line of contact of the conflict zone, urging to cease the military operations.

‘’We also call on Armenia and Azerbaijan to resume negotiations without delay and without preconditions under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’’, she said.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan  





