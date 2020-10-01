Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 October

France to raise issue of dismissing Turkey from Minsk Group  

France to raise issue of dismissing Turkey from Minsk Group  

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The European Council is holding a behind-doors meeting, addressing issues over Artsakh, during which French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed to possess facts of Turkey sending islamists to support Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS reports member of the European Parliament Charlie Weimers twitted.

‘’Emmanuel Macron confirms having facts about Turkey sending Islamists to help Azerbaijan. He will ask the European Union if it plans to condemn Turkish involvement in the conflict and observe the opportunities of dismissing Turkey from the OSCE Minsk Group’’, Weimers wrote.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration