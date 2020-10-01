Artsakh’s MoD publishes photos showing consequences of Azerbaijani bombing of civilian settlements

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Artsakh has published photos showing the consequences of the Azerbaijani bombing of civilian settlements, ARMENPRESS reports the photos are published in the official website of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh.

Armenia and Artsakh have reported 12 civilian victims, including children. International and local reporters were bombed and injured on October 1 in Artsakh’s Martuni town municipality.. The Azerbaijani forces also targeted a civilian bus in the Republic of Armenia, Vardenis region, using an UAV. Fortunately, no one was inside the bus.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan