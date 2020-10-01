France to send airplane to transport its journalists injured in Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. A French airplane will arrive to transport two reporters of Le-Monde injured in Artsakh, ARMENPRESS reports President Emmanuel Macron said in a briefing in Brussels before the meeting of the EU leaders.

Two French reporters of Le Monde, a cameraman for the ARMENIA TV Channel, a reporter of 24News, Deputy chief editor of Russian “Dozhd” were wounded as Azeri forces shelled the municipality of town of Martuni in Artsakh on October 1. A civilian accompanying them was killed.

The Azerbaijani armed forces have also targeted a vehicle transporting the crew of the Agence France-Presse (AFP) international news agency in Artsakh.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan