Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 October

France to send airplane to transport its journalists injured in Artsakh

France to send airplane to transport its journalists injured in Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. A French airplane will arrive to transport two reporters of Le-Monde injured in Artsakh, ARMENPRESS reports President Emmanuel Macron said in a briefing in Brussels before the meeting of the EU leaders.

Two French reporters of Le Monde, a cameraman for the ARMENIA TV Channel, a reporter of 24News, Deputy chief editor of Russian “Dozhd”  were wounded as Azeri forces shelled the municipality of town of Martuni in Artsakh on October 1. A civilian accompanying them was killed.

The Azerbaijani armed forces have also targeted a vehicle transporting the crew of the Agence France-Presse (AFP) international news agency in Artsakh.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration