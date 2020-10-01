Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 October

Artsakh ensures regional security by repelling international terrorists – expert in Turkish studies

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Struggling against the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan  the Defense Army of Artsakh ensures not only its own right to living freely and independently, but also ensures security for the entire region by repelling the groups of international terrorists, expert in Turkish studies told ARMENPRESS.

‘’I am not speaking just about the South Caucasus, but the Greater Caucasus and the Middle East, since the infiltration of such groups to any region is pregnant with long-term, unpredictable and dangerous consequences’’, Ananyan said.

Russia and France have officially announced about possessing facts that Turkey has deployed Syrian mercenaries in Azerbaijan.

