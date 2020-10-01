Armenia requests CSTO to oust Afghanistan as observer

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament has officially requested the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretariat’s Parliamentary Assembly Secretariat to commence the process of depriving Afghanistan from its observer status at the CSTO, Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan said.

The request was made in response to Afghanistan’s endorsement of the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan