Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 October

Le Monde’s Allan Kaval undergoes surgery in Artsakh for grave injuries after Azerbaijani bombardment

Le Monde’s Allan Kaval undergoes surgery in Artsakh for grave injuries after Azerbaijani bombardment

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. One of the two French journalists working for Le Monde who is gravely wounded after being hit by Azeri bombardment in the town of Martuni in Artsakh is correspondent Allan Kaval.

The authorities released images from the Stepanakert hospital were Kaval is currently undergoing surgery for his injuries.

The condition of the other Le Monde reporter who was wounded is understood to be non-life threatening.

Several other reporters were wounded in the Azeri attack on the town.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration