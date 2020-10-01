Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 October

Downed Azeri warplanes include two SU-25s, one “newer generation jet”

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS.  Two of the three Azeri warplanes that were shot down by Artsakh on October 1 were SU-25s, while the other one was a newer generation aircraft, a military expert said.

Information about the third downed jet will be updated.

The Azeri air force has lost a total of 4 warplanes since they launched the offensive against Artsakh on September 27.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





