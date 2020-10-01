Downed Azeri warplanes include two SU-25s, one “newer generation jet”
16:28, 1 October, 2020
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Two of the three Azeri warplanes that were shot down by Artsakh on October 1 were SU-25s, while the other one was a newer generation aircraft, a military expert said.
Information about the third downed jet will be updated.
The Azeri air force has lost a total of 4 warplanes since they launched the offensive against Artsakh on September 27.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
