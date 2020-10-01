Trump, Putin and Macron call for “immediate cessation of hostilities” in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump have issued a joint statement regarding the situation at the Nagorno Karbakh conflict zone.

“The President of the Russian Federation, the President of the United States of America and the President of the French Republic, representing the Co-Chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, condemn in the strongest terms the recent escalation of violence along the Line of Contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

We deplore the loss of human lives and extend our condolences to the families of those killed and injured.

We call for an immediate cessation of hostilities between the relevant military forces.

We also call on the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to commit without delay to resuming substantive negotiations, in good faith and without preconditions, under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” the statement says according to the French MFA.