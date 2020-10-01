Le Monde’s French journalist in grave condition after Azeri shelling of Martuni town hall

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. One of the two French reporters working for Le Monde who were hit by Azeri shelling in Artsakh is in grave condition and is currently undergoing surgery, the Artsakh presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan told ARMENPRESS.

“The Le Monde correspondent is in grave condition. The correspondent is undergoing surgery at the Stepanakert Medical Center,” he said.

Poghosyan said the Le Monde reporters were inside the Martuni City Hall building when the Azeri artillery strikes hit the town in Artsakh.

A group of reporters were targeted in the Azeri shelling on October 1 in Artsakh’s Martuni.

A vehicle transporting the AFP crew came under artillery strikes.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan