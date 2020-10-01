Artsakh shoots down one more Azeri military jet

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Air Defense forces have shot down another Azeri attacking warplane on October 1.

Earlier Artsakh said it had downed 2 other Azeri warplanes and one helicopter during October 1.

The Azeri air force has lost a total of 4 warplanes since they launched the offensive against Artsakh on September 27.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan