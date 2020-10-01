Artsakh shoots down one more Azeri military jet
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Air Defense forces have shot down another Azeri attacking warplane on October 1.
Earlier Artsakh said it had downed 2 other Azeri warplanes and one helicopter during October 1.
The Azeri air force has lost a total of 4 warplanes since they launched the offensive against Artsakh on September 27.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
- 16:00 Le Monde’s French journalist in grave condition after Azeri shelling of Martuni town hall
- 15:39 Azerbaijani shelling targets AFP journalists crew in Artsakh
- 15:33 Armenian people are also protecting the international security, says PM
- 15:20 24News correspondent wounded as Azerbaijani forces shell town in Artsakh
- 15:17 Russian, US and French Presidents prepare statement on situation in Nagorno Karabakh
- 15:12 Artsakh shoots down one more Azeri military jet
- 15:06 Armenian PM holds phone talk with President of Belarus
- 14:56 DEVELOPING: Artsakh reports downing 2 Azeri warplanes and 1 helicopter in recent hour
- 14:54 Russian journalist comes under Azeri shelling in town of Martuni, Artsakh
- 14:42 Artsakh downs another Azeri warplane
- 14:32 Artsakh shoots down attacking Azeri warplane and gunship
- 14:31 CoE Secretary General warns of humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh
- 14:25 Another journalist wounded by Azerbaijani artillery strikes on Artsakh
- 14:06 BREAKING: Town of Hadrut under bombardment as Azerbaijani forces continue striking civilians
- 13:53 Azeri shelling hits French reporters in Artsakh
- 13:44 Australia urges to show restraint over NK conflict
- 13:17 Armenia’s PM and President congratulate Cyprus on Independence Day
- 12:27 Azerbaijani forces suffer heavy losses
- 12:22 Armenian President congratulates China’s Xi on PRC 71st anniversary
- 12:08 President of Artsakh receives representatives of National Union of Yazidis
- 11:53 COVID-19: Armenia records highest number of new cases in past 2 months – 491
- 11:39 Japan urges to stop fire in Nagorno Karabakh and launch dialogue
- 11:33 Armenian PM congratulates on 71st anniversary of Proclamation of People’s Republic of China
- 11:25 Defense Army shoots down Azeri gunship in Artsakh LoC, wreckage falls into Iranian territory
- 11:20 Artsakh Defense Army suppresses movements of Azerbaijani troops in Line of Contact
17:58, 09.29.2020
Viewed 250164 times URGENT: Turkish F-16 shoots down Armenia jet in Armenian airspace
10:34, 09.28.2020
Viewed 10613 times Jihadist mercenaries mutiny in Azerbaijan, start looting villages and try to impose Sharia Law
16:12, 09.28.2020
Viewed 9702 times Turkish F-16s back Azeri attack on Karabakh, Sarkissian says warning of Ottoman Empire's ghost
08:49, 09.28.2020
Viewed 6968 times Azerbaijan hired jihadist terrorists, militants from Syria to attack Artsakh – names released
16:23, 09.27.2020
Viewed 6694 times Azerbaijani attacks on Artsakh should be strongly condemned by whole world – Swedish MP