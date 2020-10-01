Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 October

Armenian PM holds phone talk with President of Belarus

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The phone talk took place at the initiative of the Belarussian side.

The officials discussed the ongoing developments in Nagorno Karabakh caused by the military operations unleashed by Azerbaijan.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





