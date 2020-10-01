Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 October

DEVELOPING: Artsakh reports downing 2 Azeri warplanes and 1 helicopter in recent hour

DEVELOPING: Artsakh reports downing 2 Azeri warplanes and 1 helicopter in recent hour

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Air Defense Forces shot down 2 Azeri attacking warplanes and 1 helicopter in the past 1 hour of October 1 amid the ongoing Turkish-backed Azeri offensive, the defense ministry said. 

The ongoing battles have intensified since early morning October 1 amid heavy Azeri bombings of civilian settlements in southern Artsakh, which resulted in two French reporters from Le Monde and one local cameraman being wounded. 

The Azeri bombings of civilian settlements since September 27 have so far killed 7 civilians in Artsakh.

UPDATES:

15:12 - Artsakh says it shot down one more Azeri military aircraft. 

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration