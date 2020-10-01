Artsakh shoots down attacking Azeri warplane and gunship

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Air Defense units of the Artsakh Defense Army shot down 1 aircraft and 1 helicopter of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the southern and south-eastern directions on October 1, Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

She said the wreckage of the Azeri warplane crashed into territory under Artsakh’s control.

