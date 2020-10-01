Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 October

Artsakh shoots down attacking Azeri warplane and gunship

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Air Defense units of the Artsakh Defense Army shot down 1 aircraft and 1 helicopter of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the southern and south-eastern directions on October 1, Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

She said the wreckage of the Azeri warplane crashed into territory under Artsakh’s control.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





