BREAKING: Town of Hadrut under bombardment as Azerbaijani forces continue striking civilians

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military again started bombarding the civilian population of Artsakh, the Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

“Hadrut is being hit by artillery strikes,” he said.

103 servicemen of the Artsakh military have been killed in the Azerbaijani attacks since September 27. Over 120 troops are wounded.  7 civilians were also killed in different cities of Artsakh as Azeri forces bombarded towns.

