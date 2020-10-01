Armenia’s PM and President congratulate Cyprus on Independence Day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Nicos Anastasiades of the Republic of Cyprus on the country’s Independence Day, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The message says:

“On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Armenia and on my own behalf, I extend my most cordial congratulations to you and to the brotherly people of Cyprus on the Independence Day of the Republic of Cyprus. I wish you continuous progress, prosperity and peace.

The deeply rooted Armenian-Cypriot relations have had many manifestations of friendship, based on historical and cultural affinities, shared values and reciprocated sympathy.

Armenia highly appreciates the ongoing interstate cooperation and excellent political dialogue with friendly Cyprus, which as underpinned by mutual respect and trust keep strengthening and expanding every year and growing into ties of allied partnership.

We are confident that the fraternal relations and mutually beneficial partnership between our two countries will boast ever new achievements in the coming years.”

***

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian also congratulated the Cypriot counterpart on the Independence Day.

In his letter the Armenian President highlighted the centuries-old friendship with Cyprus, the close relations which are based on historical-cultural ties and common spiritual values.

“You know that on September 27 early morning Azerbaijan launched a large-scale attack against the Republic of Artsakh, targeting also the civilian population. For decades Azerbaijan has been trying to solve the Nagorno Karabakh conflict through military force, by violating all international and moral norms, refusing to find the key for the peaceful settlement of the conflict around the negotiation table. Artsakh and Armenia have jointly resisted this adventure and destructing policy of the Azerbaijani leadership, which is backed by Turkey, and will continue to giving an adequate response to the adversary. I am confident that the brotherly Cyprus stands by us at this difficult moment for Armenia and Artsakh”, the Armenian President said, wishing his Cypriot counterpart good health and all the best.