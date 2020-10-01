Armenian President congratulates China’s Xi on PRC 71st anniversary

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a congratulatory letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the 71st anniversary of the proclamation of the People’s Republic of China, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian stated that the relations of Armenia and China are based on good will, mutual trust and friendship and are being strengthened by the historical ties and mutual sympathy between the two peoples.

“I attach a great importance to the strengthening of the high-level dialogue and mutual support between our countries at this important stage. Highlighting the consistent development and expansion of comprehensive partnership with China in different areas, I am convinced that the Armenian-Chinese traditional friendly relations will strengthen and deepen in the future for the benefit of our peoples”, the Armenian President said in his letter.

The Armenian President wished his Chinese counterpart good health, new achievements and all the best, and to good people of China – peace and welfare.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan